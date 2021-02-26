Analysts Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post sales of $185.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $164.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $714.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.10 million to $715.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $760.83 million, with estimates ranging from $758.90 million to $763.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

CVLT opened at $64.56 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $420,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

