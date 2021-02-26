Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Raymond James

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $153.68 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $251,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,928.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,321 shares of company stock worth $3,611,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.