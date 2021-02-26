Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $251,638.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,928.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,321 shares of company stock worth $3,611,451. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock opened at $153.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

