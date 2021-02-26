Ampleforth Trading 30.3% Lower This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $262.12 million and approximately $29.08 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 537,862,242 coins and its circulating supply is 330,351,053 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

