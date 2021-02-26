Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,439,000 after acquiring an additional 291,461 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 140,251 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $699,068.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,411,988.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $377,826.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,311 shares of company stock worth $3,041,721 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $849.85 million, a PE ratio of 127.79 and a beta of 0.87.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

