Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,185.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $703,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,705. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.