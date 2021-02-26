AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Increased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 118.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

