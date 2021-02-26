AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $123.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Cowen lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 266,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.78. 14,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

