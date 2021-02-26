American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,132. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $659.21 million, a PE ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

