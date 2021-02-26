American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.22-1.28 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 in the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

