American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of AFIN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 27,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,454. American Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $967.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 362.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 265.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

