American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 362.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 265.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.
About American Finance Trust
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Finance Trust (AFIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.