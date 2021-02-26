American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AEP traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.85. 277,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average is $84.30. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

