American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.65. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.55-4.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,281,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,579. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.