American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce $4.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $8.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $26.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $29.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.34 billion to $39.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. 42,000,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,506,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.