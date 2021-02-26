American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce $4.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $8.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $26.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $29.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.34 billion to $39.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. 42,000,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,506,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

