Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35), but opened at GBX 28 ($0.37). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 27.90 ($0.36), with a volume of 127,993 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

