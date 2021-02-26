Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,057.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,238.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3,206.03. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

