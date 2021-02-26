AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Northrim BanCorp makes up 1.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Northrim BanCorp worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 140,903 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 856.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 59,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NRIM stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $39.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $65,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.