Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

