Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.