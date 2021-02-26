Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALSMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. Alstom has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

