Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Guggenheim currently has $162.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.42.

Shares of ALNY opened at $146.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.65. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

