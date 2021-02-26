Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

