Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.87% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $77,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $158.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.12.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

