Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $88.56 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 433.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783,874 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.74% of Ambarella worth $88,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ambarella by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Ambarella by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.37 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $128.93.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $511,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $2,249,297.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,082,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,398. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

