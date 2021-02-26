Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,611 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.88% of Dril-Quip worth $81,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the period.

DRQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

