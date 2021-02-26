Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.72. 1,806,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,245,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.74.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $554,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,256 shares of company stock worth $6,801,745 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,342,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,628,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $28,228,000.

About Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

