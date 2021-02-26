Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.72. 1,806,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,245,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.
Several brokerages recently commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.74.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $554,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,256 shares of company stock worth $6,801,745 over the last three months.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,342,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,628,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $28,228,000.
About Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.