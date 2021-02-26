Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 664.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alleghany by 33.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 215.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Alleghany stock opened at $648.34 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $760.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

