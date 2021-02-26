Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALIM traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.73. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

