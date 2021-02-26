Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.60

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.60 and traded as low as $30.31. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $30.31, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

