Alias (ALIAS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $192.00

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Alias has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $192.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alias has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052302 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00257793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001965 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009703 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Alias Profile

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

