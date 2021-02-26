Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

ALEX stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 924.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

