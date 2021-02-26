Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

NYSE:ALEX traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 933,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

ALEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

