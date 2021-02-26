Alex Puchner Sells 8,767 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

