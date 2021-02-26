Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.96.

Shares of ALB traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $154.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.26. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

