Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Albemarle has raised its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $7.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.48. 1,321,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,241. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.