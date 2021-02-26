Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALK. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.44.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $65.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $68.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $979,892. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

