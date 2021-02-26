Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $256,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,235,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,511,883.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,425 shares of company stock worth $1,118,183. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

