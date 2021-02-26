Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 80.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

AKAM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 72,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,037. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average of $106.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

