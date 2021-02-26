Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

