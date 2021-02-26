Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €22.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

AIXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aixtron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.58 ($17.16).

ETR:AIXA opened at €19.50 ($22.94) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.45. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a twelve month high of €18.30 ($21.52). The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

