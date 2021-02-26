Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
EADSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $119.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69. Airbus has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $132.40.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
