Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) traded down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $180.00 and last traded at $182.06. 11,436,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 5,979,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

