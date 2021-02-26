Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. HSBC began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.19.

ABNB opened at $195.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.19. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.19) by ($1.65). Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,665,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,680,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,360,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

