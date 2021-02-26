Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.06 ($3.60).

AF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €5.51 ($6.48). The company had a trading volume of 9,774,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM SA has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of €4.92 and a 200-day moving average of €4.19.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.