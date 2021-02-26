Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Sells C$213,095.00 in Stock

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$213,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at C$205,724.42.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$25.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.02. The company has a market cap of C$8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.52. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$37.50.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.38.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.