Aion (AION) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.68 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Aion has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $89.04 million and approximately $43.68 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,817.73 or 1.00648277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00036605 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.96 or 0.00457820 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.19 or 0.00834525 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00289442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00116351 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

