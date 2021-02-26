Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
AGFY stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Agrify has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $21.43.
About Agrify
Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.