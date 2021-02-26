Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

AGFY stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Agrify has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The company offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

