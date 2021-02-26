Agora’s (API) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Agora (NASDAQ:API)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s current price.

API has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of API opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Agora by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agora by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agora by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Agora by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. 17.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.