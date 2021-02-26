AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.07

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.07 and last traded at $58.68, with a volume of 2512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

