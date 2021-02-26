AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.07

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.07 and last traded at $58.68, with a volume of 2512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AECOM Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.
