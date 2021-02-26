AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.80

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $98.80 and traded as low as $98.78. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF shares last traded at $98.78, with a volume of 116 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.73% of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

